WHITMIRE — Helen Mason McCullough, 99, of Whitmire died on Friday, February 14, 2020, at White Oak Manor in Newberry.

Born on October 18, 1920, in Spartanburg, she was a daughter of the late Henry Vaden and Pearl Stone Mason. She was the last survivor of her birth family.

Helen retired from J. P. Stevens following more than 40 years with them. She was a faithful member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church of Whitmire, where she enjoyed singing in the choir.

Some of her favorite pastimes were taking care of her pets, gardening, cooking and shopping and she was blessed with an exceptional memory. She was a very generous, strong and determined person.

Survivors include her daughter and husband, Beth and Doug Bozard of Whitmire; granddaughter and husband, Annie and Noah Reynolds of West Columbia; sisters-in-law, Nell McCullough of Newberry and Katie Mason of Clearwater, Mississippi.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Frances Rhodes, Maxine Hattaway, Edna Gossett, Blanch Hill and Duard Mason.

Visitation was on Sunday, February 16 from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at the Whitaker Funeral Home in Newberry.

Funeral services followed at 3:30 p.m. in the Whitaker Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Paul Williams officiating. Interment was in Rosemont Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to St. Timothy Lutheran Church, PO Box 265, Whitmire, SC 29178 or to Crescent Hospice, 103 South Boyce St. B, Union, SC 29379.

