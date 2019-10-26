POMARIA — Mrs. Helen Miller Smith, 98, widow of William C. Smith, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

Born on December 17, 1920, in Pomaria, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Carrie Haltiwanger Miller. She was a long time resident of Springfield Place in Newberry, S.C. and was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Pomaria, S.C.

Mrs. Smith is survived by a nephew, Marion L. Red (Linda) of Lexington; brothers-in-law, Raymond Smith and Harold (Barbara) Smith both of Pomaria; a sister-in-law, Dollie Hallman of West Columbia and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Carolyn M. Red.

Graveside services were held at 3 o'clock Thursday, October 23, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery by the Rev. J. Robert Huggins. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Newberry County Animal Shelter, 240 Public Works Drive, Newberry, SC 29108.

