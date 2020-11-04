1/
Herbert Payton
PROSPERITY — Herbert Felton Payton, 81, died Monday, November 2, 2020, at Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

Born on May 10, 1939, in Iva, he was a son of the late Robert and Inez Payton. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was a retired police office with over 30 years of service. He served 21 years as the Chief of Police in the town of Prosperity and had also served at the Forest Acres Police Department. He loved hunting and fishing, riding his motorcycle and most importantly loved his family. He was a Shriner.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Laverne Ivester Payton; a son, Michael (Lee) Payton, of Prosperity; a daughter, Samantha (Michael) Mangum, of Charleston; a brother, David Payton, of Greenwood; grandchildren, Nicole (Austin) Tucker and Hayley Hawkins; great-grandchildren, Caroline, Aiden and Jacob and his canine companion, Princess.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Newberry Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com.



Published in The Newberry Observer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home
1724 Main St.
Newberry, SC 29108
803-276-0610
