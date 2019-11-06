WHITMIRE — Homer Monroe Wicker, 70, died Monday, November 4, 2019, at his residence.

Born on August 6, 1949, in Newberry, he was a son of the late Thomas Lake Wicker and Frances Wicker. He was a U.S. Army veteran and worked for West Point Stevens for 33 years. He later worked as a security guard at Federal Buildings. He attended First Baptist Church of Whitmire and was a member of the "Broad River Yacht Club." Mr. Wicker loved the outdoors especially hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Inman Wicker; step-daughters, Gwendolyn Madden of Clinton and Jamie (Lynn) Bostic of Chapin; sisters, Tommie Wicker of Newberry and Louise (Dudley Hartel) Wicker of Baton Rouge, La.; brothers, David (Mariana) Wicker of Gainesville, Ga., Steve (Marian) Wicker and Craig Wicker both of Pomaria; step-grandchildren, LynnLea Bostic and William South and a number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a step-grandson, Shawn South.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Shannon Long. Burial will follow in St. Matthew's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Pomaria. Visitation will be Thursday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the , PO Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058.

