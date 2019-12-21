NEWBERRY — Horace Lee "Pete" Boozer Jr., 94, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at J.F. Hawkins Nursing Home.

Born on January 5, 1925, in Newberry, he was a son of the late Horace Lee Boozer Sr. and Rebecca Harmon Boozer. He graduated from the Bush River High School and served in World War II with the Marine Corps from 1944-1946. Following his active duty, he became a Marine Corps Reservist who was called back up for active duty at the very end of the the Korean War. Mr. Boozer worked for 40 plus years with the Newberry Auto Supply Store . He was a member of Smyrna Presbyterian Church where he had served as a Deacon and was Elder Emeritus and served for many years on the cemetery committee. Mr. Boozer was a Mason, a member of the American Legion and the Glymphville Hunt Club. He was also a member of the Bush River Young Farmers, the Beef Cattleman Association and a life member of the Angus Association.

Mr. Boozer is survived by his wife of 74 years, Mazie Neel Boozer; a son, Horace Neel (Jackie) Boozer of Newberry; a daughter, Janice Boozer (Robert "Bob") Bannister of Newberry; grandchildren, Jennifer Thompson, Brandon N. Boozer, Ashley Bannister and Clark (Casey) Bannister; great-grandchildren, Graham Sligh, Gabe Sligh, Palmer Boozer, Reece Boozer and Annabell Bannister. He was predeceased by his siblings, Caroline Boozer Mayer and Thomas Lee Boozer.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Smyrna Presbyterian Church by the Rev. Dan Ratchford. Burial with military honors followed in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to the church Building Fund or Cemetery Fund, 32 Smyrna Road, Newberry, SC 29108.

Active pallbearers were Brandon Boozer, Clark Bannister, Lee Mayer, Guerry Mayer, Scott Mayer and Graham Sligh.

Honorary pallbearers were the active Deacons and Elders of Smyrna Presbyterian Church.

The family would like to thank the staff of J.F. Hawkins Nursing Home and MSA Hospice for their loving care.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com.