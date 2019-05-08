COLUMBIA — Reverend Hugh Johnson Bickley of Columbia, S.C. passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was 85 years old.

Reverend Bickley was born and reared in Newberry, S.C., the son of the late Robert Preston Bickley and Willie Mae Johnson Bickley. Reverend Bickley was a graduate of Newberry High School, Newberry College (A.B. Christian Education), Emory University (Master of Divinity), New York School of Theology (Master in Sacred Theology), and Princeton University (Clinical Pastoral Education). Rev. Bickley's career began in the U.S. Navy, and the U.S. Naval Reserve. After being called into the ministry Rev. Bickley served in the U.S. Army as a Chaplain for 32 years, and continued as a pastor in the South Carolina United Methodist Conference for 28 years after his retirement from the military.

A member of Virginia Wingard United Methodist Church, Rev. Bickley was married to the late Dorothy Dale Bickley of Columbia for 63 years. Reverend and Mrs. Bickley, reared three children together and lived the life of a military family. Reverend Bickley was an active member of his church, the York Rite Lodge, Scottish Rite, Blue Lodge, and Order of the Grand Cross of Honor.

Reverend Bickley loved his faith, spending time with his children and grandchildren, and serving others.

He is survived by his three daughters, Felicia Bickley Holst of Nashville, Tenn., Stacey Bickley Derrick of Leesville, S.C., and Leah Bickley McConnell of Awendaw, S.C.. Also surviving are his three sons-in-law, Peter Holst, Scott Derrick and Jamie McConnell and grandchildren, Preston Craig of New York, N.Y., Reid and Brett Derrick of Leesville, S.C. and Molly and Madison McConnell of Awendaw, S.C.; sister, Mattie McDuffie of Cheraw, S.C. and his twin brother, Frank Bickley of Orlando, Fla.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019 at Virginia Wingard United Methodist Church in Columbia by the Rev. Scott Smoak. Burial was at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia.

Memorials may be made to Virginia Wingard UMC 1500 Broad River Road, Columbia, SC 29210.

Active pallbearers will be Preston Craig, Brett Derrick, Reid Derrick, Scott Derrick, Pete Holst, Jamie McConnell, Maddie McConnell and Molly McConnell.

A note of remembrance may be written to the family at www.mcswainevans.com

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc.