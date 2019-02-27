NEWBERRY — Irene T. Whitmire, age 94, widow of William Earl Whitmire Sr., passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Newberry Memorial Hospital.

She was born in North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Robert Tinsley and Maggie Lynch Tinsley, and was the last surviving member of her family. She was a kind and caring woman, who loved her family and friends with all her heart.

Mrs. Whitmire is survived by her son, Bill Whitmire (Connie) of Marietta, S.C.; her daughter, Rita Cook (Wendell) of Newberry; her three grandchildren, Cindy Lindler, Jason Barber and Kim S. Bell; her eleven great-grandchildren and her two great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and her family, she is predeceased by her two grandsons, William Kent Whitmire and Cash Vernon Whitmire.

Funeral Services were held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 5 p.m. at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel of Whitmire with burial to take place at the Whitmire Cemetery. The family received friends prior to the service from 4 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com

Gray Funeral Home of Whitmire