JOANNA — Iris Anita Van Tassel, age 72, residing in Joanna, S.C., was born in Baltimore, Md. on October 9, 1946, and gained her heavenly wings on September 16, 2019. She was a loving matriarch and sister that was cherished by her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents Walton E Thomas and Iris N Thomas, her brother, Nelson "Mullet" Thomas and her son, Walton R Van Tassel (Tonya).

She is survived by her sister, Dicki Lever (Chuck) and a daughter, Allison Van Tassel. She was the most proud of her loving grandchildren and great grandchildren, Christopher Van Tassel, Jessie Goins, Jack Van Tassel and Katie Van Tassel, with their children Kenleigh, Kyleigh, Lillian, and Addilyn.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. in Newberry, S.C. at the home of her niece.