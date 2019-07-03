PROSPERITY — Jackie Ruff Eargle, 63, wife of Gordon Eargle, entered rest eternal on the morning of June 28 at her home in Prosperity.

Born on August 17, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Walter "Jack" Eugene Ruff Sr. and Ruth Livingston Ruff. She graduated from Mid-Carolina High School and Midlands Technical College. Jackie was a lifelong member of St. Philip's Lutheran Church where she served as a leader for the Partners in Christ Youth Group and taught Sunday School. She taught at Lewis Preschool and worked as a substitute teacher at Mid-Carolina Middle and High Schools.

Jackie was a devoted wife and mother, actively involved in the life of her family. After completing her daily crossword puzzle, she spent her days giving her time and attention to all those around her. She was dedicated to supporting her parents, in-laws, and many other relatives as they aged. She loved cooking and found great delight in preparing and sharing a meal, she was an excellent hostess and entertainer. She enjoyed traveling and taking family vacations; when she heard the word "go" she would pack her bags. With grace and courage, Jackie persevered through illness, spending her moments savoring family and friends. She did not let cancer dominate or define her life and legacy.

Left to cherish many wonderful loving memories are Gordon, her husband of 43 years, children, Jaclyn (Russel) Sease and Eric (Briana) Eargle, grandsons, Jackson Sease, Elon Sease, and Gordon Sease. She cherished her grandsons and relished each opportunity to be with them. Jackie was excitedly awaiting the arrival of her first granddaughter due in August. She is also survived by her siblings, Walter "Bo" (Darlene) Ruff, Mary Dawn (Randy) Mills, and Henry "Tugg" (Nancy) Ruff, in-laws, Elona Rhame and Neal (Kathey) Eargle, and many special nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was pre-deceased by her parents, and in-laws, Elon and Floy Eargle with whom she was exceptionally close, and a precious grandson, Samuel Eargle.

The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to Dr. Asim Amin, Madhavi Parikh, PA, and the staff at Levine Cancer Institute of Charlotte for the exceptional care they provided. As well, a special thank you to Lutheran Hospice for their compassion and guidance.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, July 2 at 3:00 p.m., at St. Philip's Lutheran Church by the Rev. Terry Amick. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Philip's Lutheran Church Family Life Center, 2461 St. Philip's Church Road, Newberry, SC 29108.

Honorary pallbearers were her nephews, Skipper Livingston, Justin Ruff, Robert Rhame, Reece Eargle, Seth Eargle, and Ion Ruff.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com.