HOPKINS — Jacob W. Harry, of Hopkins, S.C., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17 of a self-inflicted gun shot wound. He was 36.

Jake was the oldest son of Van and Shelly Harry, of Newberry. Jake is survived by his wife Jeannie Frazier Harry, his aunt Regina Marcano (Mike), of Tavares, Fla., his uncle Carl Garner, of Little Rock, Ark., his cousin Gavyn Garner (Karolyn) of Apopka, Fla., and his beloved brother AJ Harry.

Jake is predeceased by his maternal grandparents Ralph and Sharon Coker, his paternal grandfather Cecil Harry and his beloved cousin Chelsey Garner.

Jake was a volunteer at Pawmetto Lifeline and contributions in his memory can be made to help animals in need, (paals.org).

No memorial service is planned at this time due to COVID-19.



Published in The Newberry Observer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
