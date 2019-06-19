NEWBERRY — Jacqueline Cerise Wilson, 68, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Self Regional Hospital.

Born on March 13, 1951, in California, she was a daughter of the late Cleatus and Cerise Head Seibert. She was a graduate of I.V.Y Technical College and was employed as an executive secretary. Mrs. Wilson was a member of First Baptist Church where she served on various committees. She was the past president of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 24 of Newberry, past president of the Newberry Newcomers Club, and a member of the Newberry Opera Guild. She was also a member of the F.C.L. and a past officer of the Newberry Roadrunners.

Mrs. Wilson is survived by her husband, James Wilson; a son, Christopher (Cristina) Wilson; daughters, Cerise (Jason) Pelley and Angelica (Artemus) Stephens; a sister, Jody Gregory; ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Donald H. Seibert and a grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home by the Rev. Dr. Albert Allen. Visitation will be from 4:00-5:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

A note of remembrance may be written to the family at www.mcswainevans.com

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc.