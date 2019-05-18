JOHNSTON — James O. "Buddy" Adams, 81, husband of Faye Shumpert Adams of Sunset Dr., Johnston, S.C. entered into rest on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Johnston United Methodist Church in Johnston, S.C. with burial at 4 p.m. in Rosemont Cemetery in Newberry, S.C.

Mr. Adams was born in Newberry, S.C. and was the son of the late Olin and Sumpter Schumpert Adams. He retired from Liberty Life Insurance Co. as staff manager and was former owner of Johnston Sports Club. He was a member of Johnston United Methodist Church and an avid Gamecock Fan.

Survivors include his wife; one daughter, Kimberly (Danny) Eaddy; two sons, Stephen (Laura) Adams and Audie (Ethel) Adams; Faithful Companion, Carlos Castillo; one stepson, Travis (Tim) Hatcher; one sister, Barnette Golden; four grandchildren, Daniel, and Cheyne Eaddy, Chaz Adams, and Stephanie Horne; three great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by a sister Audrey McCain.

Memorials may be made to Johnston United Methodist Church, PO Box 186, Johnston, SC 29832.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mercantile Funeral Home Johnston Chapel, 384 Lee St., Johnston, SC 29832.

