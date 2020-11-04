1/1
James Cook
NEWBERRY — James Edward "Jimmy" Cook, 72, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

Born on September 2, 1948, in Newberry, he was the son of the late Eugene and Estelle Cole Cook. He was retired Carter and Holmes Orchids and had a great love for flowers and pets. He was a member of O'Neal Street United Methodist Church. As a child he was a member of the Boy Scouts. He loved to eat and watch old movies and was an Elvis fan. With the many challenges that he faced during his lifetime he was a fighter that never held back.

Mr. Cook is survived by his sister, Deborah (Ralph) Howe, of Newberry; nephew, Chris Howe, of Newberry; niece, Michelle Howe, of Newberry; great-nephews and nieces, Austin Howe, of Charleston, Benjamin Duece Goings and Tristin Goings, both of Newberry, Brittany (Zack) Kelly, of Chapin, Ashlyn Howe, of Prosperity and Aliah Howe, of Newberry.

He was predeceased by an uncle, J.W. Cook

A private family burial will be held later at Rosemont Cemetery where he will be interred with his parents. Memorials may be made to the United Cerebral Palsy, 1101 Harbor Drive, West Columbia, SC 29169.

The family would like to thank the staff of White Oak Manor for their loving care for the past ten years as well as the care given by Dr. Michael Bernardo and the doctors and nurses at Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

A special thanks is also given to all the family and friends who stood by his sister, Deborah, and assisted her over the years with Jimmy's care.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home.



Published in The Newberry Observer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home
1724 Main St.
Newberry, SC 29108
803-276-0610
