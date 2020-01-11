PROSPERITY — James Ralph Hamm, 87, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Born on May 24, 1932, in Newberry, he was the son of the late James Ira and Florence Eargle Hamm. He served during the Korean War in the U.S. Army. Mr. Hamm retired after 37 years as an educator and coach. He retired from Lewsville High School in Richburg, S.C. and Fairmont High School, Fairmont, N.C. He was a member of Zion United Methodist Church and the church Men's Club. He sang in the Men's Choir and the Chancel Choir and was a former Sunday School Teacher. He also sang with the Newberry Volunteer Singers.

Mr. Hamm is survived by his wife, Violet Simmons Hamm; sons, James Ralph (Mary Ann) Hamm Jr. of Bahama, N.C. and Ira Bennett Hamm of Fayetteville, N.C.; daughters, Elizabeth Ann Young of Newberry and Mary Hamm (John) Keith of Rock Hill; five grandchildren and three great-grandsons. He was predeceased by sisters, Emily Mitchell and Rachel Reeves.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Zion United Methodist Church by the Rev. R.T. Bowling. Burial followed at 3:00 p.m. at Elmwood Cemetery in Fort Lawn, S.C. Memorials may be made to the Zion United Methodist Church Renovation Fund, 80 Zion Circle, Prosperity, SC 29127.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com.