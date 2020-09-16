James Harmon

NEWBERRY — James Ronald "Ronnie" Harmon, 63, died Thursday, September 10, 2020, at his residence.

Born on August 3, 1957, in Newberry, he was a son of Fred R. Harmon and the late Ruby Berry Harmon. He retired from Louis Rich and was a member of Queens Presbyterian Church. Ronnie liked to fish and always enjoyed helping other people.

He is survived by his father, Fred R. Harmon; wife, Sandra Etters Harmon; brothers, David Harmon, of Newberry, and Fred E. (Myra) Harmon, of Newberry; sisters, Sharon (Daniel) Cooper, of Walterboro, and Edith (Hubert) Kinard, of Prosperity, and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September, 13, 2020, in Queens Presbyterian Church by the Rev. David Torrey and Rev. Daniel Cooper. Memorials may be made in honor of his great-niece, Taylor Grace Kinard, at First Citizens Bank, P.O. Drawer 9, Prosperity, SC 29127.

