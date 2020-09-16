1/
James Harmon
NEWBERRY — James Ronald "Ronnie" Harmon, 63, died Thursday, September 10, 2020, at his residence.

Born on August 3, 1957, in Newberry, he was a son of Fred R. Harmon and the late Ruby Berry Harmon. He retired from Louis Rich and was a member of Queens Presbyterian Church. Ronnie liked to fish and always enjoyed helping other people.

He is survived by his father, Fred R. Harmon; wife, Sandra Etters Harmon; brothers, David Harmon, of Newberry, and Fred E. (Myra) Harmon, of Newberry; sisters, Sharon (Daniel) Cooper, of Walterboro, and Edith (Hubert) Kinard, of Prosperity, and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September, 13, 2020, in Queens Presbyterian Church by the Rev. David Torrey and Rev. Daniel Cooper. Memorials may be made in honor of his great-niece, Taylor Grace Kinard, at First Citizens Bank, P.O. Drawer 9, Prosperity, SC 29127.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com.



Published in The Newberry Observer from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
