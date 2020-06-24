James Livingston

NEWBERRY — James Elvie "Jim" Livingston, born in Newberry County, S.C., March 7, 1934, departed this life on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Jim was predeceased by his father, William Thaddeus Livingston; his mother Mary Magdeline (Maggie Mae) Fulmer Roton Livingston; his brother, Murray; two half-sisters, Helen McCormick and Evelyn Boozer; four half-brothers, J. W. Roton, Joseph Roton, William Roton Matthews, and Earnest Roton Black.

He is survived by his nieces, Joyce Backman and Judy Causby, and his nephew, Jeffe McCormick.

Jim was a computer analyst employed by the S.C. Tax Commission, NCR, and the U.S. Department of Defense. Never married, Jim had numerous interests and volunteer activities; among the many were especially his time spent with the Newberry Community Players and the Sons of the American Revolution. Of greatest importance to him; however, Jim was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, graveside services only were conducted at the Silverstreet Lutheran Church Cemetery at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 23, by Bishop Baron R. Buzhardt. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

