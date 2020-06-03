FAIRHOPE, Ala. — On April 24, James Newton Martin Jr., of Fairhope, Ala., passed away at age 91. Born December 15, 1928, in Charlotte, N.C., he was the only child of James Newton Sr. of Newberry, S.C. and Louise Reid Martin. Survivors include his wife, Dana H. Martin and his daughters from his previous marriage to Clara M. Martin; Dottie Martin Corey of Seneca, S.C, Beth Martin Carpenter of St. Simons Island, Ga. and Mary Helen Martin of Marietta, Ga.



