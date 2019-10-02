CHESTERFIELD — Mr. James Alfred Morris, (Retired CPL. SCHP) age 78, entered into rest on Monday, September 30, 2019, at his home. Funeral Services will be 4:00 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 305 W. Main Street, Chesterfield, S.C. by Pastor Alisha Hansen and Jim Foxworth, with burial to follow in the Chesterfield Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home, 318 E. Main Street, Chesterfield, S.C.

All active and retired law enforcement are asked to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Mr. Morris was born November 12, 1940, in Prosperity, S.C. a son of the late James Loumes and Evelyn Myers Morris. He was a retired Corporal with the S.C. Highway Patrol and the owner and operator of Morris Investigations for over 20 years. Acknowledged as one of the oldest members of the S.C. Association of Legal Investigators, Mr. Morris was the recipient of the Private Investigator of the Year in 2016.

Mr. Morris was a dedicated member of St. Paul United Methodist Church where he served as former Trustee Chairman, and member of the Finance Committee. He was also a former member of the Chesterfield Town Council for 21 years. James hobbies included watching westerns, supporting the Clemson Tigers, and traveling (as long as he was the driver). He will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, and a respected mentor to many young patrolmen.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Morris was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Hancock Morris; and brother, W. Don Morris.

Survivors include his daughter, Rene' (Jay) Cato; and her mother, Barbara Ann Morris both of Chesterfield, S.C.; step-son, Ellison "Buddy" Moore of Norfolk, Va.; step-daughter, Lisa M. Ross of Cornelius, N.C.; grandchildren, Corey Michael Cato of Pageland, S.C., Bailey Jiyuan Cato of Chesterfield, S.C., Osborn Ross, and Ellis Ross both of Cornelius, N.C.; brothers, C. Gordon (Janie) Morris, and Walter L. (Nellie) Morris both of Prosperity, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to acknowledge their gratitude to the staff of Regency SouthernCare Hospice of Chesterfield for the excellent care and support shown to Mr. Morris and his family.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 305 W. Main Street, Chesterfield, SC 29709 or to Regency SouthernCare Hospice of Chesterfield, 205 E. Main Street, Chesterfield, SC 29709.

Miller-Rivers-Caulder Funeral Home (www.mrcfuneralhome.com) of Chesterfield, S.C. is serving the Morris family.