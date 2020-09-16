James Murray

GREENWOOD — James Robert Murray, 74, of Greenwood, husband of Elisabeth "Bette" Swackhamer Murray, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at his home.

Born in Camp Lejeune, he was a son of the late Major General Raymond Leroy Murray and Evelyn Obera Roseman Murray. James graduated from Newberry College and received his master's at the University of South Carolina. He was a former professor at Lander University as well as a Newberry County Sheriff's Deputy for over 10 years. James loved history, travelling, baseball, his children and grandchildren. His passion was volunteering at The Fort in St. Augustine, Fla., Castillo de San Marcos.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Terry Hicks; two brothers Bill Murray and Daniel Murray; and a granddaughter Amari Grimsley.

Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are his children, Tina Jackson (Tony) of Greenwood, Tracy Baker of N.J.; and Meagan Holland Elwood of Newberry; a sister, Sherry Smeltzer (Fred) of Camdenton, Mo.; a sister-in-law, Pat Murray; and grandchildren: Brandon Jackson, Cooper Jackson, Dalton Jackson, Amanda Jackson, Dante Meade, Deanne Meade, Maloree Grimsley, Lyric Grimsley and Elias Elwood; and a great-granddaughter, Uriah Jackson.

The family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home on Friday from 5-7 p.m.

The family is at the home.

