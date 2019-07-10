WHITMIRE — James William Reel, 57, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Duke University Hospital in Durham, N.C.

Born on March 24, 1962, in Clarksburg, W.Va., he was a son of the late Robert L. and Elizabeth Ann Dye Reel. He was a 1980 graduate of High Lewis County High School, dairy farmer and had worked for Caterpillar. Mr. Reel was a hard worker who was a loving and devoted husband and father. He enjoyed gardening and his long drives to the mountains and the beach. He was a volunteer with the Newberry Disabilities and Special Needs.

Mr. Reel is survived by his wife of 21 years, Andrea Lorick Reel; daughters, Terrin Reel and Mackenzie Reel; sisters, Mary Ann Flesher, Sharon Helmick, Carol Sprouse and Bobbie Simons; brothers, John Reel and Donald Reel. He was predeceased by a brother David Reel.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home by the Rev. Moses Rembert. Burial will follow in Newberry Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Sharing Hope, 3950 Faber Place Drive, Suite 400, N. Charleston, SC 29405.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com.