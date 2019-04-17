PROSPERITY - Jane Shealy Wicker, 87, died Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

Born on November 24, 1931 in Prosperity, she was a daughter of the late Ethan Otway and Ina Mae Wise Shealy. She retired from the Mid-Carolina Middle School Cafeteria and previously worked for Prosperity Manufacturing. Mrs. Wicker was a member of Grace Lutheran Church where she taught the Nursery Sunday School Class for many years. She was a former member of the church choir and was a member of WELCA. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and gardening.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Berlie Edwin Wicker; sons, Emmett E. Wicker of Prosperity and Kevin S. (Diane) Wicker of Walterboro; daughters, Anna W.(Lee) Sease of Burnsville, N.C. and Edwina K. Wicker of Prosperity; a sister, Sandra S. (Arnold) Gilliam of West Columbia and four grandchildren, Rev. Naomi Sease (Chandler) Carriker, Arden Sease (David) Curry, Benjamin L. Wicker, and Rev. Rebecca G. Wicker; and great-grandchildren, Cyprus Collins, River Collins, and Jonathan Carriker. She was predeceased by brothers, Ethan Shealy and Keith Shealy.

Funeral services were held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church by the Rev. Michael Price. Burial followed in Newberry Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the Building Fund or the Campership Fund at Grace Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 188, Prosperity, SC 29127 or the South Carolina Lutheran Retreat Centers, 6053 Two Notch Road, Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29070.

Active pallbearers were Billy Yarborough, Kyle Vaughn, Dalton Shealy, Mike Shealy, Mac Vaughn, Bart Dominick, Johnny Merck, and John Pugh.

Honorary pallbearers were the Grace Sease Sunday School Class, Dr. Alan Paysinger, Dr. Mark Davis, and Patti and Randy Suber.

A note of remembrance may be written to the family at www.mcswainevans.com.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc.