Jean Bundrick

NEWBERERY — Jean "Bay" Moore Bundrick, widow of Thurmond Lee Bundrick, died peacefully, July 29, 2020, at her residence. Jean and Thurmond were united in marriage February 19, 1947, and reunited July 29, 2020.

Born on January 24, 1931, in Helena, she was the daughter of the late James Boyce "Bud" Moore and Ethel Sligh Moore. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Mrs. Bundrick was a devoted, loving wife and mother

Survivors include daughter, Dale; son, Donald (Cindy); grandson, Kevin (Taryl) ; granddaughter, Leitha; sisters-in-law, Marlene Moore and Rebecca Bundrick; step-granddaughter, Michelle (James); great-grandchildren, J.J. and Maddox; step-great-grandchildren, Bryan, Cassie (Alex) and Hanna; step great-great-grandchildren, Fionna and Nikolai due in September. Jean is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Bundrick was predeceased by her brothers, Everett (Edna), Travis, and Russell.

Jean was a sweet, kind hearted person who enjoyed people and helping whenever she was able. She was a very good cook, but she had not been able to cook for many years. She was also a savvy business woman. She was a member of the Roadrunners and had fun on trips with friends. In later years while she was still physically able, Jean and Dale traveled throughout Canada and across the United States (three times) with Carolina Tours. The highlight of one trip was Jean's walk across the Golden Gate Bridge at 81 years of age. Jean was happy working with her flower garden and maintaining her beautiful yard. Mowing her lawn gave her great pleasure.

Jean was a charter member of Mid-Carolina Country Club, where Jean and Thurmond enjoyed many years of golfing with family and friends. They were also members of The Country Club of Newberry and had many enjoyable years playing golf there, as well. For a while Jean was the tournament chairman for both clubs and spent tireless hours ensuring that all tournaments ran smoothly.

Jean enjoyed seeing her Bojangles Breakfast friends, Larry and Lynette Bobb, Mrs. Virginia Wicker, Mrs. Violet Perry and Mrs. Kathleen Wilson. Jean and Dale also enjoyed interesting conversations with her neighbor, Larry Crosson.

Jean appreciated her next door neighbor, Frank Baughman, who watched her house and yard to see that all was okay and provided help when needed. Jean was thankful for Boyce Goodman's help through the years, especially the years during Thurmond's illnesses.

Despite bone problems throughout her life, Jean had a very happy, full life and was richly blessed.

Pallbearers were Boyce Goodman, Danny Moore, Kim Moore, Teddy Bonds, James Moore, and Benjamin Moore.

The family would like to express heartfelt appreciation to Comfort Care Hospice staff, Crystal Rushton, Steve Sawtelle, Rev. Brett VeYoung and Katie Sayles for their excellent care and support and to Rev. Charles Wilbanks for his visits and prayers.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, August 4 at 11:00 a.m. at McSwain-Evans Chapel, 1724 Main Street, Newberry conducted by the Rev. Charles Wilbanks.

Internment will followed in Rosemount Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1160 Trinity Church Road, Newberry, SC 29108.

