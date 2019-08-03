NEWBERRY — Jean Elizabeth Moore, a long-time Newberry resident, passed away peacefully in her sleep after supper on July 23, 2019. The nursing home staff found her with her hands folded across her chest, a serene smile on her face having been finally called home.

Born October 12, 1923, she grew up shack poor during the Depression in Charleston, S.C., and worked in a mill for years. When she married, her mother put her younger brother, Bob, on a bus and sent him to her to rear until he joined the Marines and left for the Korean War. At 52, she adopted her daughter's son and reared him through her divorce, going back to work sitting with patients in the hospital and nursing home and taking every extra hour offered to make sure he got an education.

A front-yard gardener, she grew washtubs of vegetables and canned them in a hot trailer all summer. You could go shopping in her kitchen pantry. No one went hungry under her roof. In later life, she baked cakes almost daily for friends and to take to the senior center: 7-Up pound cake, Plantation pound cake, and Pig-Pickin' cakes were the most requested, and she loved making them.

In her prime, she could out-fish anyone with a cane pole, then come home and cook up a mess of catfish and cheese grits with white bread and saccharine tea.

She read her King James Bible every day and prayed to a God that answered her.

When she finally retired in her 80s, she stole her son's black lab and spoiled that dog until he was just plain useless.

In her early 90s, she got the nickname "Mombo," and it stuck. Everyone thought Mombo was this sweet little old lady who baked cakes, picked out and toasted pecans, and made peanut brittle, but she was as mean as a broken liquor bottle and mite near as dangerous. Lord, that little woman was mean. But she could also be kind and generous, always ready with a casserole for a neighbor in hard times or fried chicken for Sunday dinner on the ground at the Baptist church homecoming. Her language was negative, and she always found the black cloud with every silver lining, but that meant she was never surprised when people let her down. That stubbornness saw her praying over the graves of all her friends before the Lord finally decided it was her time.

If there is a heaven and if the Lord is Just, Mombo is sitting on the red clay bank of a big farm pond in the shade, pulling catfish and crappie out with a cane pole, her dogs beside her, a can of Vienna sausages and a sleeve of Saltines nearby, and a bottomless bucket of worms at her feet.

