NEWBERRY — Jean Scarborough Sherron, 94, of Newberry, died December 28, 2020, at Palmetto Health USC, Columbia, S.C.

Mrs. Sherron was born on May 17, 1925, in Grifton, N.C. The daughter of the late John William and Vera Noble Scarborough.

She taught physical education in N.C. and S.C. at a number of schools including Hillcrest High School in Simpsonville. For over a decade she volunteered at the Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

Jean was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Emmitt B. Sherron Jr. and is survived by children, Nancy Jean Sherron of Newberry and Elizabeth Anne Sherron (Gary Gunter) of Saluda; and grandchildren, Adam Phillip Sherron and Sarah Helen Gunter.

Graveside funeral services will be conducted at Fort Jackson National Cemetery on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.