BABSON PARK, FLORIDA — Jeanette Eve Sands, 92 of Babson Park, Fla., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at her residence.

She was born Dec. 24, 1926 in Newberry, S.C., to the late Clarence E. and Maggie (Mills) Perkins. She has been a resident of the Winter Haven area since 1963 coming from Newberry, S.C. She was a retired Unit Secretary for Winter Haven Hospital and was of the Baptist faith.

Jeanette enjoyed crafting, cooking and being a grandmother. She is preceded in death by her son Lawrence Pope Wicker III, daughters Darlene Wicker, Sheila Mae Giles, sister Margaret Main, brothers Billy Perkins, Harold Perkins, and Eugene Perkins.

She is survived by her husband Marvin L. Sands, daughter Mary E. Carter (Junior) of Okeechobee, Fla., son Ronald G. Giles (Donna) Trenton, Fla., six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home with Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at the Lakeside Memorial Park in Winter Haven, Florida with Chaplain Charles Harkala officiating. For those who wish, donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice at 2445 Lane Park Road Tavares, FL. 32778.

Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements.