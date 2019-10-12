CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jefferey Ernest Johnson, 58, died Thursday, October 3, 2019, at his residence.

Born on March 11, 1961, in Winnsboro, he was a son of Nancy Smith Johnson Brunner and the late James Belton Johnson. He was employed at Kenco and was a member of Glenn Street Baptist Church.

Mr. Johnson is survived in addition to his mother, Nancy (Tom) Brunner by a son, Albert Jeramiah Johnson; a daughter, Candice (Chris) Coppock; sister, Dorothy (Thomas) Horn; brother, James Johnson; grandchildren, Cassidy Johnson, Madison Coppock, Catherine Coppock and Britt Coppock and a great-grandson, Colt Coppock.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens in Woodruff.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com.