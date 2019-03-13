Newberry — Virginia "Jenny" DeHihns Moon, 93, of Newberry, died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at White Oak Manor.

Born on June 27, 1925 in the Mt. Pleasant section of Newberry County, she was a daughter of the late William E. and Eunice Smith DeHihns. In 1947 she married Fred Kibler Moon who predeceased her in 2006.

After forty years of service, she retired from Bell South. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. Jenny was a loyal member of Central United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Ezell Bible Class and the United Methodist Women.

Survivors include her nephew, Michael D. Davis; great niece, Jessica Davis; many caring cousins and countless devoted friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother, William E. "Billy" DeHihns Jr.; sister, Grace D. Davis, brother–in-law, William J. Davis, and nephew, William J. Davis Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Central United Methodist Church conducted by the Rev. David Surrett and the Rev. Jim Williams. Burial will follow in Newberry Memorial Gardens.

Memorials are suggested to Central United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 67 Newberry, SC 29108.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.