CAYCE — Jerry Wayne Felker, 65, died Thursday, November 14, 2019.

Born on July 28, 1954, in Newberry, he was a son of George Gary Felker and the late Nellie Sample Felker. He was the owner of J.W. Contractor.

Mr. Felker is survived in addition to his father, Gary Felker, by daughters, Roxanne Felker Yelton, Christy Felker (Stephen) Poole and Crystle (John) Bogue; a brother, Mike (Diane) Felker; step-sisters, Julie (Jason) Barnes and Jeanne Whitaker; step-brothers, Jeff Whitaker and James Whitaker; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by an infant brother, Ricky David Felker and his step-mother, Frances Felker.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Whitmire Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 4:00-5:30 p.m. at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the funeral home to help defray the funeral expenses.

