POMARIA — Mr. Jerry Roscoe Lominick, 78, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on April 12, 1942, in Newberry County, the son of the late James R. and Margaret Shealy Lominick. Roscoe was a lifelong member of St. Philip's Lutheran Church. During his retirement years he was a member of Lizzie Chapel during the spring through the fall months in Maggie Valley, N.C. He was employed by Joanna Mills, Greenwood Mills, was self-employed in the poultry industry for a number of years and retired from Green Acres Construction. Roscoe served in the S.C. National Guard having been stationed in Ft. Polk, Louisiana. He was a volunteer fireman with the St. Philip's Fire Department, a member of the Woodman of the World and a member of the Scott Creek Hunting Club. He was also a member of the Prosperity Bass Pro Master Club where he won numerous trophies. Roscoe was a member of the Lower Newberry Farmers and was a member of the Newberry Electric Cooperative where served on the nominating committee for a number of years.

Roscoe always had such a thankfulness for life and a joyful spirit when you talked to him. He was grateful for each day. His strength in life came from a trust in God where he cast all of his fears. He always had faith when facing a difficult decision regardless of the situation of health or otherwise.

Roscoe loved and cherished his life and enjoyed it to the fullest. He was very talented and possessed lots of wisdom. He was an avid outdoorsman who had a love for God's outdoor world. His passion, when he wasn't spending time with his family was fishing, hunting, and gardening. He loved sharing his vegetables and fruits.

Roscoe was a talented welder and a talented carpenter who carved many beautiful bowls and other beautiful and unique items. He was a proficient heavy equipment operator and could be described as a "Jack of all Trades"as he always was willing to help anyone in need of assistance.

He enjoyed dancing and playing cards where he was able to fellowship with family and friends. He had a big heart and was such a blessing to all. He will be missed dearly.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Anne Shannon Lominick, of 52 years; his daughter, Susan (Dan) Dry, of Maggie Valley, N.C.; a sister, Margaret Dare Wicker, of Pomaria; brothers, Jimmy (Linda) Lominick, of Whitmire and Dean (Margaret) Lominick, of Pomaria; his sister-in-law, Louise (Clark) Stillinger of Neeses; a brother-in-law, James Neel Shannon Jr., of Newberry and many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, Roscoe was predeceased by his brother, Robert Lominick, brothers-in-law, Claude E. Wicker and Robert Earl Gilliam and his in-laws, James Neel and Sara Harmon Shannon.

A graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Rosemont Cemetery by the Rev. Terry Amick. Memorials may be made to St. Philip's Lutheran Church, 2461 St. Philip's Church Road, Newberry, SC 29108.

Active pallbearers will be Thomas Shaver, Tommy Sease, Henry Wicker, Robbie Gilliam, Michael Shannon, Kevin Shannon, Rex Wicker, Doug Wicker and Chris Lominick.

The family would like to thank Pastor Amick and all of their many church and community friends for all of their prayers and support during this most difficult time.

A special thanks is given to the Pomaria Rescue Squad, the Newberry Ambulance Service, the nurses and doctors at the Lexington Medical Center and the oncologist, therapist and his loving compassionate caregivers. Also, extra special love and thanks to Dr. Robert Scherlze.

