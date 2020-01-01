NEWBERRY — Jerry A. Nichols, 78, died Sunday, December 29, 2019, at his residence.

Born on July 10, 1941, in Newberry, he was a son of the late Willie Herman and Ruby Dominick Nichols. He was a graduate of Newberry High School and served in the U.S. Army. Mr. Nichols was retired from American Fiber and Finishing and in his retirement years enjoyed driving trucks, and worked part-time for Chappell & Associates and for Coleman Oil. He was a member of Colony Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patsy Pitts Nichols; daughters, Wanda N. (Bobby) Courtney and Donna N. (William "Chip") Caldwell; a brother, Allen E. Nichols; sisters, Bobbie N. Smith, Peggy F. Morris and Dale N. Longshore; grandchildren, Megan Courtney (Eric) Lowe, Ashlyn Courtney, William Chase Caldwell and Judith Cade Caldwell; a great-granddaughter, Emma Courtney Lowe; brother-in-law, Paul Hawkins and sister-in-law, Evelyn Nichols, and beloved fur baby, Maggie.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Colony Lutheran Church by the Rev. Andrew David Eargle. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service.

Memorials may be made to Colony Lutheran Church, 48 Colony Church Road, Newberry, SC 29108.

Active pallbearers will be Timothy Nichols, Todd Morris, Stuart Smith, R. D. Longshore, Michael Longshore, Roger Enlow Jr., Jason Nichols and Michael Pitts.

The family would like to express thanks to Dr. Samuel Willis and staff and Prisma Park Ridge Hospital and Prisma Health Hospice for their loving care shown to Jerry during his illness.

