Jill Hunter

NEWBERRY — Jill Freeland Hunter, 70, died Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Prisma Health Heart Hospital.

Born on October 22, 1949, in Elgin, Ill., she was a daughter of the late Bayne Earle and Iowa Jean Huber Freeland. She was a graduate of the Greenville Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and was a retired Registered Nurse. She worked for many years at the State Hospital, Whitten Center , J.F. Hawkins Nursing Home, White Oak Manor, and Newberry County Memorial Hospital. She was a member of First Baptist Church. Jill's world revolved around her family. She loved taking trips to the mountains and was known for her fantastic sense of humor.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Ronney Calhoun Hunter; sons, Christopher Aaron (Beth) Hunter of Lexington, Matthew Neal Hunter of Alexandria, Va., and Jefferey Calhoun Hunter; a daughter, Janelle Elizabeth Beamer of Elgin; a sister, Bayneeta Jean Freeland of Woodridge, Ill.; brothers, George Earle (Janet) Freeland of Metairie, La. and Douglas Scott (Debbie) Freeland of Prattville, Ala.; grandsons, Mason Calhoun Hunter and Alexander Calhoun Hunter; nieces and nephews, Melissa Sue Hicks, Heather and Dax Barrett, Benjamin Freeland, and John (Cyndee) Freeland; great-nieces and nephews, Cole, Braeden, and Maysen Barrett and Ella, Michael, and Jason Freeland.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 9, 2020, in Newberry Memorial Gardens by the Rev. Dr. Kenneth W. Harmon. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com.



Published in The Newberry Observer from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home
1724 Main St.
Newberry, SC 29108
803-276-0610
