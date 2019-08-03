BRADENTON, Fla. — Joan Davenport Coats, 83, formerly of Ninety Six, widow of Bill Coats, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at Brookdale Pointe West, Bradenton, Fla.

Born in Newberry County, she was a daughter of the late William Leo and Lola Rebecca Hendrix Davenport. Joan attended Newberry College and was employed by Bankers Trust, retiring from Bank of America. She lived most of her life in Ninety Six and was a member of Ninety Six Pentecostal Holiness Church, where she was very active in the Women's Ministries.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William "Bill" Coats, a son, George Coats and siblings, Leo Davenport Jr., Robert "Bobby" Davenport, Lillian Long, Kathryn White, Myra Trefsgar, Doris Counts, Willard Sease, Ida Underwood, Elsie Heller.

Surviving are a son, Jeff Coats of Palmetto, Fla; her sister, Winnie Senn (William) and her brother, Ronny Davenport (Donna), all of Newberry and her grand dog, who was her best buddy, Copper.

Services were 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, Greenwood, S.C. with the Rev. Brian Brock officiating. Burial will be in Soule Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Cross Hill. The family received friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 10-11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Burton Center Foundation, 2605 Highway 72-221 E, Greenwood, SC 29649.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com.