MYRTLE BEACH — Joan Rendelman of Myrtle Beach went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She was predeceased by her daughter Kerri Marie Rendelman.

She is survived by her husband Lester of 52 years and three children - sons Raymond and Daniel and daughter April Shaffer and husband Tyson, and eight grandchildren (Nick, Judah, Joshua, Isaiah, Zoie, Karie, Christopher Ray and Rebekah) along with her mother Evelyn Wall and her sister Dianne Dossin. She was a member of Socastee Baptist Church, Myrtle Beach.

She was a retired special education teacher from the Newberry, South Carolina school district. She loved to fish, cook, and grow flowers in her backyard garden.

A memorial service for her will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 1 p.m. at Socastee Baptist Church, Myrtle Beach.

Memorials can be made to Socastee Baptist Church at 3690 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588.

