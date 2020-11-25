1/1
JoAnn Fulmer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JoAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PROSPERITY — JoAnn W. Fulmer, 79, died Saturday, November 21, 2020, at her residence.

Born on December 23, 1940, in Prosperity, she was a daughter of the late John Luther and Clarice Dominick Whitman. Mrs. Fulmer worked at the Back Porch Restaurant in Prosperity for many years. She was a member of Macedonia Lutheran Church where she was a member of the Adult Sunday School Class and the Golden Agers. She loved spending time in her garden and taking care of her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Edgar Marion Fulmer; sons, Carl Fulmer, of Prosperity and Kevin Fulmer (Tammy Quattlebaum), of Prosperity; a daughter, Sherri Fulmer Gentry (Ben Rainey), of Prosperity; a sister, Edith McCartha (Jimmy), of Prosperity; grandchildren, Jenny Fulmer Lindler (Stevie), Ryan Kevin Fulmer, Matthew Gentry, and Kaitlyn Gentry; and three great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, in the Macedonia Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Macedonia Lutheran Church, 49 Macedonia Church Road, Prosperity, SC 29127.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Newberry Observer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Macedonia Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home
1724 Main St.
Newberry, SC 29108
803-276-0610
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved