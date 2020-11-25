PROSPERITY — JoAnn W. Fulmer, 79, died Saturday, November 21, 2020, at her residence.

Born on December 23, 1940, in Prosperity, she was a daughter of the late John Luther and Clarice Dominick Whitman. Mrs. Fulmer worked at the Back Porch Restaurant in Prosperity for many years. She was a member of Macedonia Lutheran Church where she was a member of the Adult Sunday School Class and the Golden Agers. She loved spending time in her garden and taking care of her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Edgar Marion Fulmer; sons, Carl Fulmer, of Prosperity and Kevin Fulmer (Tammy Quattlebaum), of Prosperity; a daughter, Sherri Fulmer Gentry (Ben Rainey), of Prosperity; a sister, Edith McCartha (Jimmy), of Prosperity; grandchildren, Jenny Fulmer Lindler (Stevie), Ryan Kevin Fulmer, Matthew Gentry, and Kaitlyn Gentry; and three great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020, in the Macedonia Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Macedonia Lutheran Church, 49 Macedonia Church Road, Prosperity, SC 29127.

