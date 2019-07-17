PROSPERITY — Joel Wayne Dominick Sr., 73, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at his residence.

Born on October 17, 1945, in Belton, he was a son of the late Clarence W. "Boots" and Fay Cannon Dominick. He was a 1963 graduate of Mid-Carolina High School and a retired truck driver. He was in the South Carolina National Guard for eight years. Mr. Dominick was a member of Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church and a former member of the Little Mountain Ruritan Club.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Elliott Dominick; sons, Joey (Betsy) Dominick of Mauldin and Will (Ree) Dominick of Prosperity; brothers, Larry Dominick of Prosperity, Bobby Dominick of Murrells Inlet and Melvin Dominick of Little Mountain; grandchildren, Elliott Dominick, Lucas Dominick and Tyler (Amber) Kesler and a great-granddaughter, Addi "Punkin" Kesler. He was predeceased by an infant son, James Walter Dominick

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service in the family life center.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church, 816 Mt. Tabor Road, Little Mountain, SC 29075 or to the Little Mountain Rescue Squad, PO Box 8, Little Mountain, SC 29075.

