NEWBERRY — John Willie Coltrane, 75, of Newberry, died Saturday, November 23, 2019.

Born on October 27, 1944, he was a son of the late L.L. And Gladys Richardson Coltrane. He was an antique collector and the former owner of the Antique Trading Post and The Odd Shop. He was a member of Mayer Memorial Lutheran Church. He was a past Treasurer of the Men's Bible Class and the Adult Bible Class of St. Paul Lutheran Church for 26 years.

He is survived by a sister, Mary Werts of Newberry and a brother, Cordell Coltrane of Prosperity.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at Mayer Memorial Lutheran Church by the Rev. Leon Rawl. Burial followed in Newberry Memorial Gardens.

