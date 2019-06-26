NEWBERRY — John Wayne Epting, 78, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

Born on November 21, 1940, in Georgetown, he was a son of the late John Drayton and Verdie Harrelson Epting. Mr. Epting was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a graduate of Newberry College and received a master's degree from the University of South Carolina. He was a retired teacher, having taught at Newberry High School and the Newberry County Career Center. He was a member of Silverstreet Lutheran Church where he was a former member of the church council, Sunday School teacher, and the church choir. He was an umpire in Newberry County for a number of years and was a member of the Newberry Roadrunners, and an avid Gamecock fan. He enjoyed playing cards, working in his garden, and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Amelia Anne "Susie" Pfeiffer Epting; daughters, Stacy (David) Guy of Kinards, Heather (Michael) Berry of Pomaria, and Holly (Ralph) Hill of Irmo; a brother, Edwin Epting of Newberry; grandchildren, Jimmy Berry, John Berry, Riley Guy, Bryce Hill, and Brady Hill. He was predeceased by a sister, Joan Beck.

Funeral services were at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Silverstreet Lutheran Church. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Silverstreet Lutheran Church, 120 Long Street, Silverstreet, SC 29145 or to the Georgia Transplant Foundation, 2201 Macy Drive, Roswell, GA 30076.

Active pallbearers will be Jimmy Berry, Francis Epting, Dan Epting, John Hill, Michael Davis and Troy Floyd.

