POMARIA — John Daniel Latimer, 76, died Wednesday, December, 25, 2019, at his residence.

Born on January 5, 1943, in Clinton, Iowa, he was a son of the late Odie and Macie Sears Latimer. John served in the Iowa National Guard and was a retired iron worker. He was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. He loved playing Santa Claus and did this for many years; he enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his dog, Mollie McGee.

He is survived by his wife, Charlene Latimer; and many family members.

Services were held at 2:00 p.m. Monday December, 30, 2019, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church by the Rev. Steve Jackson. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, General Fund, PO Box 178, Pomaria, SC 29126.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the St. Matthew Lutheran Church Council.

