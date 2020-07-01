WHITMIRE — John "Frank" Pace, age 74, of 107 Emory Street, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Pace was born in Woodruff and was the son of the late John L. Pace and Thelma Waddell Pace. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and was an avid outdoorsman whose passion was hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife Linda Pace of the home; daughter, Susan Emory (Terry) of Whitmire; his sister, Katherine Wilson of Startex; grandchildren, Shaun Emory (Krystal), Keyla Emory, Bradly Boyter, Tiffany Yarbrough (Michael) and Zoe Emory; great-grandchild Christian Yarbrough.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, June 26, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Masters Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the Whitmire Cemetery.

The family received friends Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Masters Baptist Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Whitmire.