John Wilson

NEWBERRY — John Claude Wilson Jr., 88, of Prosperity, South Carolina, died July 30, 2020, at White Oak Manor.

John Claude Wilson, Jr. (a.k.a. Pop & Grandpa), the youngest child of the late John Claude Wilson Sr. and Frances Katherine Kibler Wilson, was born on May 15, 1932, in the Bachman Chapel Community of Prosperity. He was predeceased by his first wife, Nan O. Cain, and his second wife, Hattie V. Wilson; daughter Nanette Wilson Workman Ramon, sister Argyra Wilson Koon, sister Vermelle Wilson Kibler, stepdaughter Marlene Gray, stepson Marvin Faw, daughter-in-law Sally Ruff Wilson and son-in-law Donnie Workman.

John's first job was at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in 1948. He joined the S.C. National Guard in 1949. He was promoted to Sergeant First Class and retired after 27 years. He loved to tell stories of his days in the Guard. He was so proud of his fellow Guardsmen and the time he spent with them. John also worked a few years with McGill Construction Company and the Hicklin & Miller Construction Company. He joined the Newberry County Maintenance Department in 1956 where he was employed until his retirement in 1986. During his tenure at the County Maintenance Department, he had numerous jobs which included bridge construction, truck driver, and inmate guard. He also worked in logging for his son, Bruce Wilson, for three years following retirement.

John married Betty Nan Oxner in 1951 and they had five children: Johnny (Susan), Philip (Lindy), Kenneth (Catherine), Bruce (Faith), and Nanette (Juan). He has 10 grandchildren: Sean Wilson, Tracy Page, Quinton Wilson, Theresa Turner, Ashley Wilson, Gabrielle Helms, Hector Wilson, Matthew Workman, Amanda Pearl Mazza and Brittany Rikard. He also has seventeen great-grandchildren: Courtney, Tyler, Avery, Whitney, Hayden, Carson, Ryan, Zackery, Maddox, Victoria, Anorah, Wyatt, Jaxon, Andie, Braedy and Braxton. Step great-grandchildren include Emilee, Lauren, Jack, Whitney, and Tonya.

John married Hattie V. Miller Faw in 1972. He helped Hattie raise two grandchildren, Wendy Waites and Bobby Whiting and two great-grandchildren: Heather Whiting and Kristen Whiting. In addition, other grandchildren include Christy, Shane and Dean and step great-grandchildren: Zack, Chase, and Sunnie.

Many thanks are given to the staff at White Oak Nursing Home for their loving care. Thanks to Dr. Oscar Lovelace and staff for their attentiveness. Also, thanks to Sonny Ringer of Stephen Ministries and Rev. Jim Williams for their faithful visits, prayers and Christian love. Many thanks to John and Hattie's special friends and neighbors, Robbiette and Larry Hazel, for their many acts of love and kindness.

Graveside funeral services with military honors were held on Monday, August 3, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Bachman Chapel Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Sean Wilson, Tracy Page, Quinton Wilson, Theresa Turner, Ashley Wilson, Hector Wilson, Matthew Workman, Chase Waites, Zack Waites, Bobby Whiting, Amanda Pearl Mazza and Brittany Rikard.

Memorials can be sent to Bachman Chapel Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society.

