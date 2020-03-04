NEWBERRY — Johnny Ray McJunkins, 47, died February 28, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland Memorial Hospital.

Born on October 7, 1972, in Tillamook, Oregon, he was a son of Mary Alice Bush McJunkins and the late Ralph Howard McJunkins. Johnny was employed by Merchants Food Service and served in the South Carolina National Guard.

He is survived by his mother of Newberry; his wife, Carol Jeannie McJunkins; sons, Charles Alexander McJunkins and Garrett Alan Hallman Jr.; daughters, Ansley Marie McJunkins, Ashley Elizabeth McJunkins, Amy Katherine McJunkins, Lucille Rae McJunkins, Isabelle Bush McJunkins and Alexis Brooke Hallman; a brother, Michael Everett McJunkins; and his mother and father-in-law, Annie Ruth and Charles Edward Roof.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Charles Seegers. The family will receive friends at their home on Friday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to , 4899 Belfort Road, Jacksonville, FL 32256.

