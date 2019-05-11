POMARIA — Joseph Eugene Counts, 68, died at Sunday, May 5, 2019 at his residence.

Born on July 10, 1950 in Newberry, he was the son of the late Henry C. and Cecilia Martin Counts. He received his undergraduate degree from Newberry College and his Masters degree from Winthrop University and was a retired Elementary School teacher. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. He enjoyed music and was an accomplished artist. He was a volunteer Ambassador at the Newberry Opera House. He was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening. He was an advocate for animal rites and was always willing to help anyone in need.

He is survived by his sister, Charlsie Doolittle and her husband J.C. of Pomaria; nieces, Paige Graham and her husband Edward of Pomaria and Laura L. Doolittle of Pomaria; great nieces, Taylor, Madison, and Harper Graham; a great-nephew, Daniel Doolittle; and many special cousins.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church by the Rev. Michael Price. The family will receive friends following the service. The family will be at the home of J.C. And Charlsie Doolittle.

Memorials may be made to Pets, Inc. P.O. Box 6394, West Columbia, S.C. 29169 or to Pawmetto Lifeline, 1275 Bower Parkway, Columbia, SC 29212.

Those present to celebrate his life are honorary pall bearers.

A note of remembrance may be written to the family at www.mcswainevans.com

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc.