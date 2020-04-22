NEWBERRY — Joyce Elaine "Joy" Kissam Bouknight, 66, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at Atrium Health Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Born on September 15, 1953, in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late B.S. And Sara Dubose Kissam. Mrs. Bouknight was a graduate of Newberry College and retired from Eagle Construction Company. She was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church where she was in the choir and a member of the Women's Club. Mrs. Bouknight was a member of the Newberry Pistol Club.

She is survived by her husband, Phil Bouknight; a son, Wilbur Saxon (Katrina) Bouknight of Newberry; a step-daughter, Jodie (Benji) Sease of Newberry; a brother, William Kissam of Hilton; grandchildren, Tazmyne, Braydon, Dilan, Kadence and Gaines and extended family Debra Wicker, Brenda and Doug Holladay, Kristen Holladay, Josh and Christine Harris, Ty Harris and Robert Glass.

A private graveside service will be held at Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery by the Rev. Jimmy Counts. Memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

