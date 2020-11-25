PROSPERITY — Joye Price Irons of Prosperity, 66 years of age, died on Monday, November 23, 2020, at the Hospice House in Clinton.

Joye was born in Lexington, S.C., and was a daughter of the late H. Mason Price and Leta Black Price.

She was a member of Macedonia Lutheran Church and a member of Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority.

Joye taught in the Newberry Schools where she was a respected and loved teacher. Her students were touched by her desire to see them succeed in life.

Family was important to her and she succeeded in being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Charles Irons; their children, Nigel Irons (Christy), of Greenwood, McKenzie Irons, of Seneca and Jonathon Irons (Jennifer), of Brooklyn, N.Y.; grandchildren, Travis (Adri), Celee, Judsen, Joseph, Mia, Corbon, Asher, Adam and Atticus Irons; great grandchild, Olivia Irons; brother, David Price (Chris), of Gilbert; nieces, Tamara Price, Erin P. Wilson, Nikki Irons Nelson, Briana Irons and Melissa Irons Wells and nephews, Ben and Andy Price.

Joye was predeceased by her parents, a grandson, Gideon David "Auggie" Irons; brother, Terry Price; nephew, Will Irons; and niece, Nikki Price.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 27 at the Lakeshore Chapel of Macedonia Lutheran Church conducted by the Rev. Terry Hundley. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Prior to the interment, the family will have a ride by visitation at the grave site.

It is the request of the family that all adhere to COVID-19 recommendations, including wearing a mask and practicing appropriate distancing.

Memorials are suggested to the Family Life Center of Macedonia Lutheran Church, 49 Macedonia Church Road., Prosperity, SC 29127.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.