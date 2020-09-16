Judith Dominick

CHAPPELLS — Born of Haskell Leo and Eva Pearl Rauch Wessinger (both deceased) on Aug. 7, 1945. Mrs. Dominick graduated Chapin High School in 1963 as Salutatorian. She attended Winthrop College, and graduated in March 1967 from Palmer Business College with an Associates Degree in Business. After graduation her career began with C & S Bank in Columbia as an administration assistant, she loved her job and position, she then worked in that position for several businesses until retirement from Upstate Carolina Radiology, Spartanburg, S.C., in May 2011. She was an active church member.

She loved doing for others, her work, friends, cherished her family and just living "the best life" she could.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Dominick of 47 years; one son, Brent Dominick [Allison] of Boiling Springs, S.C., three grandsons, J.D. Loftis of Spartanburg, S.C., Payton and Carson Dominick of Boiling Springs, S.C. One sister, Glenda Lindler-Martin, of Chapin, S.C.; two nephews, one great-niece, two great-nephews, and one great-great nephew; two sisters-in-laws, Ann Fore of Florence, S.C. and Kay Freeman of Chappells, S.C.

There will be a memorial service at Smyrna Presbyterian Church, 32 Smyrna Road, Newberry, S.C., on Sat. Oct. 3, 2020.Visitation is 1-2 p.m. Memorial service at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Smyrna Presbyterian Church, 32 Smyrna Road, Newberry, SC 29108 or Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (80 percent goes to research.) PO Box 32141, New York, NY, 10087. http://www.ocrahope.org/.

Online register at Barr-Price.com.