MARTINEZ, Ga. - Judith Edwards Mayer, 82, died February 29, 2020, at Augusta University Medical Center.

Born on June 20, 1937, in Newberry, she was a daughter of the late Irving and Mozelle Livingston Edwards. She was a graduate of Newberry College and was a retired legal secretary and had owned her own defensive driving school. Ms. Mayer was a member of Camp Pinkney and the Georgia Baptist Women's Association.

She is survived by sons, Daniel (Crissy) Mayer of St. Mary's, Ga. and Davey (Shannon) Mayer of Cumming, Ga.; daughters, Nancy (Herbie) Murray of Folkston, Ga., Juley Bishop of Martinez, Ga. and Caroline (Blake) Barnes of Pensacola, Fla.; a sister, Nancy Elizabeth Younger of Columbia and grandchildren, Joey Towner, Robby Bishop, Charley Bishop, Dalton Burke, Lawson Mayer, Chloe Mayer, Nancy Murray and William Bishop.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Summer Memorial Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in Newberry Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home.

