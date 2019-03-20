Obituary
Judy Moore

CHAPPELLS — Judy Harris Moore, 63, of Chappells, died Monday, March 18, 2019 at Lexington Medical Center.

Born on July 5, 1955 in Prosperity, she was a daughter of the late James Gardener Harris and the late Carolyn Juanita Crumpton Harris. She was married to the late James Ray Moore for twenty-nine years.

Judy enjoyed being a homemaker for her family. Each of her grandchildren became a significant part of her heart at their births and made her world ever so great. Judy also enjoyed needle point and was a collector of salt and pepper shakers.

Survivors include children, William McKinney (LouAnn) of Saluda, Susan Foster (Leonard) of Prosperity, Brandi Escobar (Selvin) of Gray Court; Clint McKinney (Nan) of Batesburg; Paul Moore (Gwen) of Savannah, Ga.; Ray Moore (Mary) of Bowling Green, Ky.; eleven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Clifton Harris of Clinton, Bernice Lever of Prosperity, Carolyn Sexton (Billy) of Prosperity, Tony Harris of Newberry; and her two dogs, Prissy and Princess.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a great grandchild, Adalynn Marie Davis and siblings, Rosie McCall and James "Jimmy" Harris.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Whitaker Funeral Home Chapel in Newberry. Burial will follow the service in Newberry Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 20 from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. at the Whitaker Funeral Home.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.
Published in The Newberry Observer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
