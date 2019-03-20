CHAPPELLS — Judy Harris Moore, 63, of Chappells, died Monday, March 18, 2019 at Lexington Medical Center.

Born on July 5, 1955 in Prosperity, she was a daughter of the late James Gardener Harris and the late Carolyn Juanita Crumpton Harris. She was married to the late James Ray Moore for twenty-nine years.

Judy enjoyed being a homemaker for her family. Each of her grandchildren became a significant part of her heart at their births and made her world ever so great. Judy also enjoyed needle point and was a collector of salt and pepper shakers.

Survivors include children, William McKinney (LouAnn) of Saluda, Susan Foster (Leonard) of Prosperity, Brandi Escobar (Selvin) of Gray Court; Clint McKinney (Nan) of Batesburg; Paul Moore (Gwen) of Savannah, Ga.; Ray Moore (Mary) of Bowling Green, Ky.; eleven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Clifton Harris of Clinton, Bernice Lever of Prosperity, Carolyn Sexton (Billy) of Prosperity, Tony Harris of Newberry; and her two dogs, Prissy and Princess.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a great grandchild, Adalynn Marie Davis and siblings, Rosie McCall and James "Jimmy" Harris.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Whitaker Funeral Home Chapel in Newberry. Burial will follow the service in Newberry Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 20 from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. at the Whitaker Funeral Home.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.