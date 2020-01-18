NEWBERRY — Julia Faye Boozer McSwain, 89, widow of John J. (Bill) McSwain, passed from this life on January 14, 2020. Born February 27, 1930, in Prosperity, S.C., she was the daughter of the late James V. and Freddie Dawkins Boozer.

Mrs. McSwain was a graduate of Stoney Hill School, Columbia Hospital School of Nursing, and completed coursework at the University of S.C. From 1950 through 1995, she worked as an RN and supervisor at Newberry Hospital, Mary Black Memorial Hospital (Spartanburg), Spartanburg Regional Medical Center and its Ask-A-Nurse Program. After her husband's retirement, they relocated to the family home on Lake Murray. She continued to work part-time for Dr. E. J. Dickert for another 10 years.

One of her favorite pastimes was singing. She had her own radio show on WKDK from 1950-1951, and often sang at the weddings of family and friends. A long-time member of Aveleigh Presbyterian Church, she enjoyed singing soprano in the choir until she was 80. Julia was an avid Bridge and Shanghai player, loved working the daily crossword puzzle, and dared anyone to call when Jeopardy! was on. Traveling the world with her husband was the highlight of their retirement, but nothing brought her joy or made her light up like her five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Julia Rebecca McSwain (Dr. Kert Kolehma) of Charleston, and Neel B. McSwain (Alice) of Marietta, Ga.; grandchildren, John M. Reynolds III (Dr. Megan Wilkins) of Memphis, Tenn., James F. Reynolds (Lindsey) of Portland, Ore., Sarah M. Morgan (Dr. Daniel) of Burke, Va., Erin R. McSwain-Davis (Cooper Davis) of Atlanta, Ga., and Anna B. McSwain of Marietta, Ga.; great-grandchildren, Nolan McSwain Reynolds and Coralyn Kies Reynolds of Memphis, Tenn., and Luke Alexander Morgan of Burke, Va.; as well as her faithful sister-in-law, Carrie Lee McSwain Pritchard of Lake Murray.

Mrs. McSwain was predeceased by her husband and love of her life for 62 years, John Jackson (Bill) McSwain Sr., son, John Jackson McSwain Jr., and daughter, Tracy Lee McSwain.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Aveleigh Presbyterian Church. The committal service was held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Spartanburg, S.C.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aveleigh Presbyterian Church, 1211 Calhoun Street, Newberry, SC 29108, or to the .

Active pallbearers were the staff of McSwain-Evans Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank the many people who visited, entertained, cheered her on, and helped give her the strength to keep her cancer at bay. "We also extend our gratitude to the staff of Unit 4 at Springfield Place for the kindness and care you gave her for over two years. She loved you all."

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc.