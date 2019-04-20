NEWBERRY — June Ramsey Henry, 69, of Newberry, died on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

June was born on May 29, 1949 in Lebanon, Indiana, a daughter of the late Wilbur and LaVada Stockton Ramsey.

She was a very active member of First Baptist Church of Newberry participating in many church functions until her health declined.

She greatly enjoyed swimming and camping, and for many years was the drummer for the Golden Steel Band. Her daily living was based on the biblical principles of love, compassion and caring, and she lived each day with the philosophy of "who can I make smile today."

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Donald "Don" I. Henry Jr. of the home; children, Janice Babb (Chris) of Indian Trail, N.C., Jessica Moran (Quincy) of Chapin and Donald "Don: Henry III (Ashley Washington) of Clinton; grandchildren, Donald Henry IV, Philip Henry (Devon), William "Tyler" Babb, Christian "Taylor" Babb, Victoria Babb and Skyland Moran; a great grandchild, Miyah Henry; a sister, Diane Ramsey Gates (Larry); spouses-in-law, Alice Ramsey, Janice Ramsey and Bruce Ramsey. In addition to her parents, she was pre-deceased by brothers, Wilbur Gene Ramsey, Russell Ray Ramsey and David Ramsey

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 20 at First Baptist Church of Newberry conducted by the Rev. Dr. Albert Allen, the Rev. Dr. Ken Harmon and Dr. Oscar Lovelace. Burial will follow in Newberry Memorial Gardens.

Visitation was held from 6:30 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 19 at Whitaker Funeral Home in Newberry.

Memorials are suggested to Pets at Duke, Duke Cancer Institute, Durham NC.

Whitaker Funeral Home, Newberry, is assisting the family.