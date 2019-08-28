POMARIA — Karen Ruff Smith, age 58, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, at the Prisma Health Baptist Hospital in Columbia.

She was born in Newberry, S.C. and was a daughter of Wynona Davis Ruff and the late Joe Bates Ruff.

Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband, Clifton Smith of the home; her two sons, Blake Bickley and Cory Bickley (fiancée, Andrea Hubbard) all of Pomaria; her sister, Kathy Wilson (Jack) of Pomaria; and her two grandsons, Wyatt and James Bickley.

In addition to her father, she is predeceased by her brother, Joey Ruff.

Memorial Services will be held, Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the St. Mathews Lutheran Church of Pomaria. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

The family will be at the home of her sister, Kathy Wilson, 9498 Highway 176, Pomaria, SC 29126. Condolences maybe expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com

